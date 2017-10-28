Don’t post your locations, public told

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Jaimie Rose Aberia

The Manila Police District (MPD) has warned residents against publicizing their whereabouts during the holidays because this could attract burglars.



“Kapag Undas, mahaba ang bakasyon, iniiwanan ang mga tahanan. May mga kababayan tayo na nag-iiwan ng sulat sa labas ng bahay at sinasabi na wala sila at babalik sa ganitong araw,” MPD Spokesperson Erwin Margarejo said.

Some people, according to Margarejo, regularly post updates on social media on where they are spending the holidays.

This, he said, can be taken as an opportunity by burglars to victimize them.

“Mas maganda kung may maiiwan sa bahay o may mapagkakatiwalan na pwede ihabilin ‘yung bahay,” he said. Thousands of police officers will be posted around the city, particularly at the four biggest cemeteries.

Related

comments