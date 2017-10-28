Graftbusters eye 1st win

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Games Tomorrow (Pasig City Sports)

2 p.m. – NHA vs Ombudsman

3:30 p.m. – Judiciary vs DOJ

5 p.m. – DOH vs BFP

Ombudsman tries to barge into the win column tomorrow when it battles National Housing Authority while Judiciary faces Department of Justice in a much-anticipated showdown in the 6th UNTV Cup at the Pasig City Sports Center.



Foiled in their first two tries, the Ombudsman Graftbusters hope to nail their first win in their 2 p.m. showdown with NHA Builders in Group A elims of the tournament organized by UNTV for the country’s public servants.

“Maganda ang potential ng team, even though karamihan puro lawyers. Pero nakikita ko ang potential namin as a team especially sa depensa,” said Ombudsman coach Richard Alcantara.

Out to lead the Graftbusters are Elbert Escudero and Frederick Baldonado while Alvin Vitug and Tony Lustestica will spearhead the Benet Palad-mentored NHA Builders.

The Builders are determined to improve their 2-1 mark in the event offering R4 million to the chosen charity of the champion team.

In Group B elims, Judiciary Magis and the DOJ Justice Boosters collide at 3:30 p.m. with both teams out to break their 1-1 tie.

Expected to carry the scoring load for the Magis are Chester Tolomia and Don Camaso.

Clashing in the lone Group A match are Department of Health and Bureau of Fire Protection with the former out to notch its second win in three games.

The BFP Firefighters, on the other hand, are also looking to register their first win in three games.

Related

comments