Kidnappers killed in shootout

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By FRANCIS T. WAKEFIELD

The Philippine National Police’s (PNP) Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) killed four members of a kidnap-for-ransom group, including their leader, an active policeman, following a shoot-out in Carmona, Cavite, early morning, yesterday.



Senior Superintendent Glenn Dumlao, PNP-AKG chief, identified the policeman as Police Officer 3 Rodel Estonactoc, 41, who was assigned at the Quezon City Police District-District Headquarters Support Unit (QCPD-DHSU) but is currently on floating status.

The three other suspects were identified as ex-Police Officer 1 Ramil Espejo; ex-PO1 Rolando Albios and civilian Erwin Escobido.

Dumlao said the armed confrontation took place along San Lazaro road, Sitio Ulong Tubig, Brgy. Mabuhay, Carmona, Cavite at about 4:10 a.m. yesterday.

He added the four were responsible for the kidnapping and eventual killing of Chinese national Carlos Tan last week.

Among items recovered from the suspects were a .45 caliber handgun, and 3 .9mm handguns.

The bodies of the suspects were brought to Cardona Funeral Homes, in Brgy. Poblacion 4, Carmona, Cavite for autopsy.

Related

comments