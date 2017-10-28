Medialdea caretaker

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea will serve as government caretaker when President Duterte embarks on a three-day visit to Japan tomorrow.



The President has issued Special Order No. 977 designating Medialdea as officer-in-charge to ensure continuity of government services during his official visit to Japan from Oct. 29-31.

“The Executive Secretary shall act as OIC to take care of day-to-day operations in the Office of the President and to oversee the general administration of the Executive Department,” Duterte said in the order.

