Raven Renz Lansangan successfully mixes school and pageant

1 SHARES Share Tweet

RAVEN Renz Lansangan, this year’s Misters of Filipinas Mister International, is slowly but surely adjusting to the lifestyle of pageant winner.

Asked about the changes in his life these days, Lansangan said: “Para po sa akin wala naman po, ‘yung normal pa rin naman po ‘yung mga ginagawa ko. Pero dumami lang po ‘yung time sa Manila para sa mga TV guesting and sponsors’ visit po.”



When not busy, Lansangan plays basketball and volleyball. He also loves to dance and wants to learn how to sing.

It’s hard to believe that this 19-year-old hunk from Mabalacat, Pampanga was able to fulfill his studies despite joining the prestigious male competition few weeks ago.

Lansangan passed the first semester at the Holy Angel University where he is a graduating student taking up business management.

“Sobrang hirap po, pero talagang binigay ko po efforts ko po. Tulad po nung Sept 16-30 ‘Misters,’ then kapag rest day, pasok sa school. Then nung Oct 2-7, finals po namin sa school. Then sobrang saya ko po wala namang failing grades,” said Lansangan during an exclusive interview.

Lansangan, who will represent the country in the Mr. International 2017 contest in Thailand, gave his unsolicited advice to young Misters who want to join male pageants.

“That in everything we want to do, there are always people who would bring you down. But always remember to believe in yourselves and ask guidance from God above,” he said.

Lansangan also wished to have a healthy and happy family of his own in the future.

Asked about the qualities he is looking for a girl, Lansangan said: “Being true to herself, honest and trustworthy.”

For now, he considers his mother – Rowena Lansangan – the sexiest woman alive. He also admires reigning Miss International Kylie Verzosa.

When asked about the sexiest part of his body, the hunk said: “Face. Because of my dimples.”

Lansangan said that he is satisfied with his body and has no plans to change any part of it.

“There’s nothing I would change. But if there would be a chance, I think it is just a matter of enhancement in my body. And for me, I don’t have an issue with that as long as there’s beauty on the inside,” he said.

Related

comments