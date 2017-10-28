Wandering souls, dwendes, kapres…

By: Erik Espina

MY sister-in-law, grand-daughter of the late Senate President Jose Avelino, retells regarding their huge ancestral home in Samar and the visit of President Manuel Roxas to their place. As was customary in the day, the 3rd president of the Philippines bunked-in for the night in the abode of his political leader. Lo ang behold, the story goes, when Roxas was sitting on his bed, he was startled by a dark figure on an adjacent chair.



Almost midnight the entire Presidential party with his guards evacuated the house. Everyone in the family knew of the “resident” in the large Acacia tree overlooking the panoramic windows of the home. A pediatrician friend could not understand the ailment of her own child. She presented the case to other medical specialists. They were bewildered as they were hard pressed diagnosing the child’s illness.

As in both cases, paranormal activity was present in the residence, or in object/s brought into the house. Our common conception of evil is of demons cast by God into the earth with the battle for the souls of man constantly waged between the spiritual divide. Based on my readings of Fr. Jose Francisco Syquia (Director, Archdiocese of Manila, Office for Excorcism), the peril is unlimited to temptations and sinning, but the reality of wandering souls, elementals e.g. kapre, dwende, etc. inhabiting old trees, vintage houses, un-inhabited rooms, soil mounds, basements, antiques, books on Harry Potter, to even holy images.

Like hexes and spells, they are portals for causing diseases. Our compound in Cebu, un-resided for 30 years has yielded mysterious sightings and physical attacks on our help. We intervened by calling on Fr. Pepe Vincoi of Dumaguete City, another authority on exorcism to do a “deliverance.” Accompanying Fr. Vincoi were two prayer warriors. Pray-overs were conducted and the spreading of Holy Water and Salt all over the area. Released/fleeing the compound were 53 wandering souls, (Filipino, Japanese, and American), elementals: Five castles of dwendes, kapres, etc. The children of God can never reside with the “dark” under one roof.

