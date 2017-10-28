Who’s VB?

By: Jullie Y. Daza

Those two letters, standing several inches high, beside what must be his full name, Vincent Belmonte, on a vertical landmark – or is it a memorial, a monument? – on one of Quezon City’s busiest streets, Timog Ave. corner Quezon Blvd.



Who is Vincent Belmonte? Is he a saint, a national hero whose name, emblazoned in metal and commanding quite a view, has been immortalized on such a strategic spot on the center island? Is he a famous man whose full name and initials must be burned into the consciousness of thousands of motorists, passengers, passersby, hawkers, idlers who stop for the red light or use the pedestrian crossing in their daily comings and goings?

VB, Vincent Belmonte – any relation to a former mayor and the incumbent vice mayor? Are Sonny Belmonte and Joy Belmonte any less in stature and accomplishments than this guy? Why does he deserve a landmark? What has he done for Quezon City or Timog Ave. or Circle In restaurant and its neighbors?

I’m vaguely aware there’s a councilor or maybe a congressman by that name, but cannot understand why other illustrious members of that august chamber of councilmen and councilwomen (or congresspersons) have not died of envy at the sight of that marker. Whoever authorized this VB thing does his colleagues an injustice; they, too, ought to be commemorated for their deeds, if by his example VB shows that an elected official doesn’t have to do anything to be worthy of self-praise. What’s happened to the law prohibiting glorification of people unless they died first?

If not to display his narcissism, is VB’s purpose the next election? Some “officials,” after winning an election, conveniently forget the law against premature campaigning. And, as there are no laws against temporary and permanent self-worship, they merrily label their “accomplishments” and “congratulations” on everything with a surface, such as fiesta banners, posters, tarpaulin greetings for any and all occasions, barangay parties and wakes, as long as their names are spelled right and prominently. All on taxpayers’ money, and so far no one has been offended.

To be fair to VB, he could be mindlessly emulating his mayor as his role model. On the facade of one of the newer buildings of City Hall, the initials HB are permanently cast in concrete, carved into the exterior wall as if to proclaim that HB, not the people of his city, owns that structure, forever, as their mayor or ex-mayor or congressman-to-be, on a piece of very public property.

