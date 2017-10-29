Another Bitter Pill to Swallow

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Meralco was forced to taste the bitter pill of another finals defeat to Ginebra, its comeback falling short once again.



The Bolts tried to erase a 20-point deficit in the fourth quarter by pulling within four in the final seconds. But coach Norman Black’s team just couldn’t get it done as time ran out in Ginebra’s favor.

Black immediately tipped his hat to Ginebra for a job well done, but had choice words about officiating.

For most of the game, Black and the rest of the Bolts coaching staff protested vigorously on several calls, including a foul against guard Anjo Caram on a driving LA Tenorio during the midst of their comeback attempt.

“First of all, congratulations to Ginebra and coach Tim (Cone). Other than that, I don’t really have any comments,” Black told reporters afterwards. (Waylon Galvez)

Related

comments