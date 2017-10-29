Cabbie robbed; suspects waste loot in bingo game

by Kate Javier

Three men robbed a 60-year-old cab driver of his day’s earnings and took his vehicle in Navotas City yesterday but were arrested nine hours later after throwing away all the money playing bingo in Manila.



Senior Police Officer 1 Allan Joey Ogatia III identified the suspects as Archie Angob, 38, and Ramil Layan, 20, both of Tondo, Manila; and Vicente Alexander Baltazar, 37, of Makati City.

According to Norberto Pagnanawon, the victim, the suspects flagged down his taxi at around 1:30 a.m. on Padre Faura St. in Manila and asked to be brought to C-4 Road in Navotas.

“Medyo malapit naman dahil pauwi akong Valenzuela kaya sinakay ko na kahit takot akong magsakay pag ganoong oras na,” Pagnanawon recalled.

Upon reaching their destination, Baltazar pointed an ice pick on the cab driver’s right side and declared a holdup.

Pagnanawon said he gave his wallet containing R3,500 and was dropped on Road 10 Bridge. “Tinulak ako palabas ng taxi ko saka sila tumakas sakay nito. Nanginginig ako sa takot noon,” the victim narrated.

Unknown to the suspects, the vehicle has a Global Positioning System that allowed the victim’s son, Merbert, to track the location of the taxi on Mabini St.

After being notified, the Manila Police District formed a team to arrest the suspects who returned to the stolen vehicle at 10:30 a.m.

“Galing raw silang bingguhan, noong natalo, bumalik sa taxi, sakto na inaabangan na namin sila,” Police Officer 1 Mark Louie Saupan said.

The suspects were turned over to the Malabon City police where charges will be filed.

Meanwhile, Baltazar was identified by Police Officer 1 Christian Oclares as an alleged big-time drug pusher operating in Laguna and the Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, and Valenzuela City area. “Matagal na kaming nag-surveillance kay Baltazar. Nakulong na rin iyan noon sa kasong drugs,” Oclares said.

comments