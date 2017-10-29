Cogie Domingo charged

Actor Redmund “Cogie” Domingo was charged yesterday with illegal drug cases after he was nabbed in a buy-bust operation by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Region 4-A in Parañaque City last Friday, according to an official.



PDEA Public Information Office chief Derrick Carreon clarified that the wife of the 32-year-old actor, Rea Sacasas, will not be charged contrary to earlier reports since she was not part of the PDEA operation.

“She was never part of the case operation to begin with. Ang report ay magkasama lang silang kumakain sa BF Homes and then Cogie made transactions doon sa arrested pushers. Upon consummating the bill, hinuli silang lahat (Domingo and suspected pushers),” Carreon said.

Instead, Carreon said that only Domingo was charged with violation of Sections 11 and 12 or possession of illegal drugs and paraphernalia under the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 while suspected pushers Almira Bautista and Francisco Lim were charged with Section 5 or selling of illegal drugs.

Carreon added that they conducted surveillance operation on Domingo for two months before they carried out the drug bust.

Domingo has refused to undergo a drug test, Carreon confirmed. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

