Daddy na ang 2 hunks

TWO former Kapuso hunks are now daddies sa kanilang mga newborn babies.

Una rito ay ang Survivor Philippines Season One castaway na si Jace Flores na ipinanganak ng kanyang non-showbiz girlfriend na si Doriz May Santos ang kanilang baby girl na si Sofia Mace Santos Flores noong nakaraang Oct. 15.



Sa Facebook account ni Jace pinost ang photos ng kanyang baby girl.

Heto ang post ni Jace:

“9 months ago I wasn’t sure if I could do a good job in being a dad, I was scared, But happy, me and your mom were going through a very dark phase in our lives that time, you were the only light that kept us going, You kept us strong, kept us focused…9 months after which is today…here you are right in front of us. I have never been so sure in my life, never been so brave, never been so happy. You are the blessing that God gave us and this I promise you baby Sofia, Me and your mom will give you the best life a parent can ever give his/her child. We love you Sofia.”

May ilang taon na rin inactive sa showbiz si Jace dahil pinasok niya ang maging network marketing professional.

Huling napanood si Jace sa teleserye na “Healing Hearts” noong 2015. Naging host din si Jaceng GMA NewsTV program na Best Men.

Second baby daddy ay si Victor Aliwalas na kasal sa ex-wife ni Willie Revillame na si Liz Almoro. Isinilang ni Liz ang baby boy nila ni Victor noong nakaraang Oct. 20.

Pinost ito agad ni Victor sa kanyang Instagram account.

“Extremely happy & proud to announce the birth of our healthy Baby Boy – Maximus Alexander Almoro Aliwalas! Mommy @lizaliwalas &baby are healthy & doing very well despite him surprising us a few weeks earlier than expected. Big brother is beyond excited!! Welcome to the world my Son, everything I do is for you and our family. You are our strength and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for you. 💪🏼❤️😇 Thank you to all our family and friends for the continuous love & support.”

Kinasal sina Victor at Liz noong May 2014 sa San Francisco, California. May isang anak sina Liz at Willie na si Juan Emmanuel or Juamee, who is now 11 years old.

Noong mag-expire ang kontrata ni Victor with GMA-7 noong 2013, hindi na ito nag-renew at pinasok na lang ang magtayo ng ilang negosyo. (Ruel J. Mendoza)

