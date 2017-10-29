More prestige films

by Ronald Constantino

PAST PRESTIGE FILMS – Yesterday, Highspeed noted that “Larawan” and “Citizen Jake” would certainly add prestige to the December 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival.

This is not to say that past MMFF was lacking in prestige entries. On the contrary, there were many through the years.



Highspeed enumerates them, by no means complete.

Ishmael Bernal’s “Himala,” judged by CNN viewers as the greatest Asia-Pacific film of all time.

Lino Brocka’s “Bona,” “Insiang,” “Ina Ka ng Anak Mo.”

Marilou Diaz Abaya’s “Brutal,” “Moral,” “Karnal,” “Muro-Ami,” “Jose Rizal,” “Bagong Buwan.” Yes, Marilou has the most number of MMFF prestige entries.

Celso Ad. Castillo’s “Paradise Inn,” “Julian Makabayan,” “Burlesk Queen.”

Joel Lamangan’s “Mano Po 1,” “Muling Umawit ang Puso,” “Bulaklak ng Maynila.”

Chito Roño’s “Dekada ‘70,” “Dahas.”

Gil Portes’s “Andrea,” “Markova.”

Eddie Garcia’s “Atsay.”

Butch Perez’s “Haplos,” “Gaano Kita Kamahal.”

Totoy Buenaventura’s “Bakya Mo Neneng,” “Diligin Mo ng Hamog ang Uhaw na Lupa.”

Willy Milan’s “The Moises Padilla Story” (remake) and “Bago Kumalat ang Dugo.”

Mark Meily’s “Crying Ladies.”

Laurice Guillen’s “Tanging Yaman.”

Brillante Mendoza’s “Thy Womb.”

Erik Matti’s “Honor Thy Father,” “Seklusyon.”

Jun Lana’s “Die Beautiful.”

Elwood Perez’s “Ang Totoong Buhay ni Pacita M.”

(As noted yesterday, Mike de Leon’s “Kisapmata.”)

By the way, many of those prestige films made money. Artistry and commerce could merge on the big screen.

