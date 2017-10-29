‘Not all’ summoned in ‘Tokhang’ are addicts, Pinoys say in survey

Manila, Philippines – About five in 10 Filipinos believe that those summoned in “Oplan: Tokhang” were “not all” drug addicts or pushers, a Social Weather Stations survey showed.



In the survey conducted last Sept. 23-27 with 1,500 respondents, 25 percent said they know someone summoned for the government’s anti-drug campaign.

This perception was most pronounced in Metro Manila at 31 percent, followed by rest of Luzon and Mindanao at 25 percent, and Visayas at 22 percent.

Among those who said they have personal knowledge of someone summoned for the anti-drug campaign, 49 percent said not all of them are drug addicts and pushers.

Meanwhile, 36 percent said all of those summoned were drug addicts and pushers, and 14 percent said they “don’t know,” and two percent said none are drug addicts and pushers.

The proportion of those who say not all of the persons summoned are drug addicts and pushers was highest in Metro Manila at 50 percent. It was lowest in Mindanao at 41 percent.

According to SWS, net satisfaction with the administration’s campaign against illegal drugs (+51), President Duterte (+37), and overall national administration (+49) tend to be lower among those who say that not all of the persons summoned in Oplan: Tokhang are drug addicts and pushers, compared to those who say that all of the persons summoned in Oplan: Tokhang are drug addicts and pushers (+77, +73, and +73, respectively), and those who say they don’t know (+62, +50, and +54, respectively).

SWS terminology are translated as follows: +70 and above as “excellent;” +50 to +69 “very good;” +30 to +49 “good;” +10 to +29 “moderate;” +9 to -9 “neutral;” -10 to -29 “poor;” -30 to -49 “bad;” -50 to -69 “very bad;” and -70 and below “execrable.” (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

