PH tossers can be as good as Japanese – US mentor

By Jerome Lagunzad

Only time can tell if the Philippines can finally regain its lost footing on the international stage.

Take that from Olympics superstar Karch Kiraly, who is in town to conduct an exclusive coaching camp among Philippine Superliga (PSL) tacticians to help fast-track the development of the country’s growing number of volleybelles and the sport itself.



“I don’t think you have to be the tallest, the highest jumpers, the most powerful to be a great volleyball team,” said Kiraly, 56, the current mentor of the United States national women’s volleyball team, during a formal press introduction the other day at the Brotzeit German bar and restaurant in Bonifacio-Global City.

The only player in history to win Olympic gold medals – thrice to be exact – in both indoor and beach volleyball, Kiraly feels the Philippines, despite its familiar height disadvantage, can emulate the tested and efficient program put up by Asian heavyweight Japan to contend with traditional powerhouse teams.

“Japan has been a great model,” said Kiraly of the Japanese who made heads turn by copping the bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics. “They continue to contend very fiercely and it’s because of the heart that they play with and I admire that fighting spirit. I love to watch that team with that kind of fighting spirit, people who play for each other.”

Other than Japan, Thailand, the Philippines’ long-time tormentor in the Southeast Asian region, also “plays with a great heart,” something that Kiraly wants to see from the Filipinos.

“They don’t have particularly tall players but they have this great fighting spirit and really good floor skills and the ability to put the ball where they exactly need to go and so that can overcome a lot,” he said.

The Philippines, under the tutelage of Russian mentor Stanislav Lyugaylo aside from the presence of ace players Nene Ybanez-Chavez and Rosemarie Prochina, last won the gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games in 1993 in Singapore.

Kiraly, however, believes the Philippines can make its presence felt far beyond the region. “I don’t see any reason why we cannot see players from countries which don’t have a great history of high level volleyball ply their trades abroad,” he said.

“I’m excited to be here because you hosted the World Club Championship last year and we had a number of our Americans on those four teams and they all had a great experience here. I believe that lots of different areas in the world can produce great players and great coaches,” concluded Kiraly.

