Pintaflores tennis today

The Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala Pintaflores Open Tennis Championship fires off today with the country’s leading players and rising stars slugging it out for top honors at the Sacata Tennis Club in Negros Occidental.



Jeson Patrombon and Clarice Patrimonio banner the men’s and women’s fields, respectively, both bracing for a tough week-long battle of power and wits in the event hosted by Mayor Gerardo Valmayor Jr. and the local government units of San Carlos City.

Patrombon kicks off his campaign against Clyde Bienes at 5 p.m. with the 24-year-old Davis Cupper hoping to hurdle his unranked rival for a duel with the winner of the Charles Kinaadman-Reynan Mahusay in the next round of the event organized by the Unified Tennis Philippines headed by OIC for Negros Occidental Criston Carmona and supported by Vice Gov. Bong Lacson and Jules Ledesma.

Second seed PJ Tierro, another veteran Davis Cupper, faces Joseph Singson in the lower half of the draw with No. 3 Fritz Verdad, fourth ranked Vicente Anasta, No. 5 John Mari Altiche and sixth seed Deo Talatayod also eyeing to get past their respective rivals in the early going of the event put up by Palawan Pawnshop.

Patrimonio, on the other hand, launches her drive against Glenda Ong tomorrow with second seed Khim Iglupas facing Yasthyme Rivera.

