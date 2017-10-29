PVL All Star Game today

The Premier Volleyball League caps a triumphant inaugural season on ABS-CBN S+A with an All Star Game today with the country’s leading players and emerging stars from the collegiate and club ranks clashing at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.



Open Conference MVP Myla Pablo and 2017 Open Conference Best Setter Jia Morado banner the elite cast in the women’s division while Collegiate Conference MVP Marck Espejo and Open Conference MVP Lorenzo Capate headline the men’s category in the one-day event also held as part of the league and the organizing Sports Vision’s way of thanking its fans and backers.

The women’s exhibition match will be aired live on ABS-CBN S+A and S+A HD at 6 p.m. and via livestream on www.sports.abs-cbn.com/pvl/livestream, while the men’s All-Star game will be telecast on Monday (Oct. 30) at 4 p.m.

BaliPure coach Roger Gorayeb will be at the helm of Team Red which includes Grethcel Soltones of BaliPure, Jerrili Malabanan of BaliPure/FEU, and UP’s Diana Carlos.

