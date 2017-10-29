Sham Interpol agents fall

By FRANCO G. REGALA

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – Three men allegedly posing as agents of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) were arrested by police in Hilltop, Barangay Marcos Village, Palayan City, Nueva Ecija, Thursday.



Chief Supt. Amador V. Corpus, Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) director identified the suspects as Jessie R. De Guzman, 46, Rustico R. De Guzman, 41, and Bryan C. Cabanlong, 21.

Corpus said a team of operatives led by Supt. Domingo D. Soriano, Criminal Investigation Detection Group (CIDG) officer-in-charge, along with elements from the Nueva Ecija Palayan Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Nueva Ecija-Provincial Public Safety Company (PPSC), confiscated from the suspects an M16 Baby Armalite; a fake Interpol ID; and a homemade 12 gauge shotgun.

