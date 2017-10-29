Threat of ‘Quedan’ to PH passes

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Severe tropical storm “Quedan” (international name “Saola”) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility yesterday and will no longer affect any part of the country.



The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration before noon yesterday spotted Quedan at 880 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes or outside PAR.

The prevailing weather system today will be the intertropical convergence zone, which will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Palawan.

Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeasterly wind flow. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

Related

comments