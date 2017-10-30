DA puts up solar-powered irrigation system

ILOILO CITY – The Department of Agriculture (DA) is building a solar-powered irrigation system in Iloilo province.

DA-6 Regional Director Remelyn Recoter said Secretary Manny Piñol led the groundbreaking ceremony in Dingle town Sunday for the P6-million solar-powered irrigation facility.



Piñol first announced last March that Iloilo, one of the country’s top rice producing provinces, is also a recipient of the project.

The solar-powered irrigation system will cover more than 10 hectares of the 50-hectare farming area of Tabugon village. Almost 13 hectares are currently irrigated and 37 hectares have potential irrigable area.

The project is meant as an alternative irrigation system as the P11.2-billion mega dam project along Jalaur River in central Iloilo has yet to begin actual construction of three dams and reservoirs.

Piñol, whose parents hailed from Iloilo, earlier said he got the idea of solar-powered irrigation system from an Ilonggo he met in California, United States. The prototype was built in Mlang, Piñol’s hometown in North Cotabato province.

