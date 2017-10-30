Duterte sees Armageddon

A nuclear war might trigger the end of the world, President Duterte has warned, amid the reported increasing threat of nuclear attack from North Korea.



The President cautioned that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was bringing the world “to the edge of eternity” with its nuclear weapons program.

“There’s a guy playing with his nuclear bombs and bringing us to the edge of eternity,” Duterte said during his visit to a child development center in Davao City last Friday.

“Do you think we can survive a war, a nuclear holocaust, with so many bombs? It’s the end of the world,” he added.

Tension between North Korea and the United States has been building in recent months following a series of nuclear and missile tests by Pyongyang.

North Korea has threatened to launch nuclear attacks on the United States and its allies. The US, however, vowed to repel any strike by Pyongyang but remained open to diplomacy to resolve the threat.

The President has called for closer international cooperation to thwart any dangerous nuclear attack by Pyongyang. Duterte claimed that allies must band together to stop North Korea’s “violent” plans but also prepare in case of a devastating nuclear catastrophe.

Duterte acknowledged that China was the “only monkey wrench” to North Korea’s nuclear plans. He said China was worried about North Korea’s nuclear attack since it would destroy the region immediately. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

