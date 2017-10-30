Ex-husband: ‘Malapit na hong magkamalay si Isabel’

Jericho Genaskey Aguas, former husband of actress Isabel Granada, has expressed optimism that her former wife will regain consciousness after she went into comma when she collapsed in Qatar last Oct. 24.



“Isabel’s heart beat went down from 156 to 98, when Mama and Hubert arrived and spent time in her room. That’s a good sign. The normal heart beat daw is 60 to 100,” said Jericho on his Facebook post last Oct. 28.

“God performs Miracles. Continue praying. Malapit na hong magkamalay si Isabel. ‘Gigising ang anak ko’ alam ko yan, Nanay ako.’ Sabi ni Mama Gwapa paglabas ng room,” Jericho added on FB.

Jericho also called on the public to spare them from intrigues. “Guys, spare nyo po muna kami sa panahong ito sa intriga. Please lang.”

He said that he still cares for Isabel even if both of them are now separated.

“Para sa mga nagbbgay kulay sa napanood na interview .… ing “tune” lugud king tau aliya mawawala nanu man ing dumalan a situasyun.. Like a love to a brother, parents, relatives.. Magaway kayo at ano man mangyari anjan pagmamahal nyo sa isat isa… but it doesnt follow also, at “hidden” meaning.. Na Gusto ko ng makipagbalikan sa kanya.

“We;ve been together for 14 years.. 2001 to 2015.. Our marriage didnt work. But we are all in good terms.. Ang gusto ko ngyon mabuhay sya! Kaluguran (lab) ke, dba kaluguran (lab) ye ren.. Pareho na kaming may kasama o special someone.. And we love them very much.

“I thank them for being united now for isabel. Jaycee Parker is even the one who supported and booked for mama and huberts ticket.. SHe told me too, you need to be there for ur son and mama gwapa, they need you,” Jerico also said on Facebook.

For two years now, Isabel is in a relationship with Arnel Cowley who has his own multi-level marketing company, Star Net, of which the actress was also the marketing director.

Mommy Guapa Castro-Granada, mother of Isabel, Hubert Aguas, son of Jerico, have already arrived at the hospital in Doha where the actress is confined.

Jericho said that he was not able to join his son and Mommy Guapa to Qatar because of visa problem but he will immediately follow.

“Buong araw akong naghintay sa harapan ng Qatar Embassy. Unfortunately, ginawa ang lahat ng mga officials na tumutulong sa akin para sa mabilis na paglabas ng visa, pero hindi kinaya today (Oct. 27). Mauuna na sina Mama at Hubert dahil sila ay Spanish passport holder at d Kailangan ng visa. Continue praying guys,” Jericho said on FB.

