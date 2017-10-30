Is your refrigerator the perfect fit for your home?

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The days of boring, old-fashioned refrigerators are gone. Today, manufacturers are constantly innovating technologies that make them more attuned to the needs of today’s buyers. But with the many brands available, how can you be sure that you are making the right choice?



According to Dyeun Zapanta, Sales and Marketing Head of Beko Philippines, households still put great value on the quality of the food that they eat. Despite the hectic pace of today’s lifestyle, it is still important to serve only fresh and nutritious meals to your family. That is why your fridge must have all the right features to help you store your food items as best you can.

To help you make the right choice, Beko, one of the largest appliance brands in Europe, listed a few things to consider when buying a new refrigerator.

First things first: Type and Size

The first thing to consider when buying a new refrigerator is what type and size best suit your household needs. There are two general classifications of refrigerators- the Static (Direct Cool) and the No Frost. Static refrigerators form ice build up on freezer wall which is the source of cold temperature while No Frost allows you the full usage of the freezer space since it uses cold air to cool or freeze your food inside. Freezer and Fridge capacity varies by model or brand.

For families that buy more of the frozen items like meats and poultry products, freezer space is very critical. Big freezer space allows you to store bulky frozen items over an extended period. This is also ideal if you have a habit of cooking many dishes at the same time with the intention of storing them so that it can be eaten during the next few days. Fridges, however, can be used solely for your cooling needs. This compartment is ideal for storing all your fresh fruits, vegetables, and dairies and drinks.

There are also different types of refrigerators to choose from based on freezer location. Some of the examples are Single Door, Two Door Top Freezer, Two Door Bottom Freezer, Side-by-Side, Bar Fridges, among others.

Before buying, make sure to measure the space first where the appliance will be placed in your kitchen. Refrigerators are usually the biggest appliance that you’ll have in your kitchen so it pays to plan the space well.

Cooling systems keep foods fresh, longer

Now that you know the type and size you need, the next thing you should familiarize yourself is the defrost system. Some refrigerators use the Manual or Semi-Automatic Defrost technology. If you choose the manual defrost system, you will need to defrost at least once or twice a week to clean and clear the compartments of ice build-up.

Then, there is also the Frost Free technology, which defrosts itself automatically. It uses sensors to automatically activate the heater to melt ice build-up at the back of the freezer walls, which block the air vents. The fan inside helps circulate the cold air to help freeze the food item inside the freezer or cool the food placed in the fridge compartment.

Beko refrigerators are best in its class as the brand developed the NeoFrost+® Technology. This innovative technology sets Beko Refrigerators apart from the others as it uses powerful Active Dual Cooling systems. It has a separate fan and evaporator on freezer and fridge compartment, which allows two times faster cooling. It also makes it possible for food items to stay fresh longer.

The NeoFrost+ Technology’s Active Dual Cooling System keeps humidity up to 90 percent in the fridge section for longer freshness. It also prevents odor transfer between the compartments keeping the air quality inside at maximum levels.

Moreover, it also keeps the fruits and vegetables fresh and crisp better because of its Active Blue Light Technology. This breakthrough technology continues the process of photosynthesis making it possible for fruits and vegetables to retain their natural flavors and nutritional value for up to 30 days.

Energy efficiency

Finally, make sure that you get the most of your refrigerators by referring to its energy efficiency factor ratings. Higher the EEF Rating means lower electricity it consumes.

For instance, Beko refrigerator model RDNT230I20VP has 325 EEF Rating consuming only 0.77kW per 24 hours of usage. Other Beko refrigerators are made in with the brand’s environmental vision in mind. These refrigerators have A+++ and A++ ratings. An A+++ refrigerator consumes up to 64 percent less energy than the identical A product. Similarly, an A++ product consumes up to 40 percent less energy than an identical A product. It is made possible with its ProSmart Inverter Compressor Motor which comes with a 12-year warranty.

Be sure to check this information with your dealer before making a purchase since this is one appliance you will use ‘round the clock.

Since 2015, Beko Philippines already doubled its distribution and tripled its sales through its improved and aggressive product line that continuously meets the need of the Filipino market.

Beko Philippines is now on expansion phase as it opens its door to other retail business partners as it aims to reach more Filipinos and become their Official Partner of the Everyday.

Related

comments