Man kills cheating wife, lover in bed

by Liezle Basa Inigo

MANGATAREM, Pangasinan – A man hacked his own wife and her lover to death who he both caught making love in their rented place in Brgy. Casilagan.



A report from the Pangasinan Provincial Police stated that Roberto Doque went to his wife’s room located at the second floor of his mother-in-law’s place upon learning about the presence of her lover identified as Eduardo Sacopla.

As the bolo-wielding Doque saw his 55-year-old wife Margie and Sacopla, the jilted man hacked both victims.

Both Sacopla and Doque sustained several hack wounds that eventually led to their deaths at separate hospitals.

The suspect later on committed suicide by drinking pesticide.

Recovered from the house was the weapon used by Doque, a 49-centimeter bolo and a bottle of pesticide.

The Doques were said to be having domestic problems eversince Margie worked as an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW).

Both Doques have two children while Margie has another child with another man.

