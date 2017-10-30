NPA rebel, sumuko sa Abra

Isang aktibong miyembro ng New People’s Army (NPA) ang sumuko sa awtoridad kamakailan sa Abra.

Kinilala ni Lt. Col. Isagani G. Nato, hepe ng Public Information Office of the Armed Forces of the Philippines-Northern Luzon Command (AFP-NoLCom), ang rebelde na si Eugene Agdap, 33 anyos at kilala sa mga pangalang ‘Kaltan’, ‘Rense’ at Berting at nakatira sa Abra.



Ayon kay Nato, sumuko si Agdap sa tropa ng 24th Infantry Battalion, 7th Infantry Division ng Army sa Sitio Barbarit, Brgy. Tagodtod, Lagangilang, Abra.

“His surrender was a result of the government’s appeal to the misguided members of the local terrorist group (NPA) to come down and return to the folds of the law and live a normal and productive life with their families, rather than living a life of violence,” ani Nato.

Ang naturang rebelde ang sinasabing squad leader ng Kilusang Larangan Gerilya (KLG) MONTES sa ilalim ng Ilocos Cordillera Regional Committee (ICRC) na may codename ‘Chadi Molintas Command’ ng ICRC.

