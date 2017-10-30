Petron tops Cignal

Petron banked on a dominating second set and survived Cignal HD’s furious late rallies to post a 19-25, 25-9, 25-22, 28-26 victory Saturday night in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix at The Arena in San Juan City.



American import Lindsay Stalzer spearheaded the Blaze Spikers assault in the fourth set where they overcame a 22-18 deficit to remain unscathed in three matches.

Stalzer, the 2015 Most Valuable Player, waxed hot with 26 points highlighted by 23 kills as Petron dealt Cignal its second loss in three appearances.

Hillary Hurley also provided the needed spark for the Blaze Spikers with 18 points built on 13 attacks and four service aces, while skipper Ces Molina came off the bench and contributed 12 points.

Struggling from a slow start, Petron turned aggressive at the net in the second frame to deal Cignal its worst defeat in a set before maintaining its composure in the next frames.

“Thankfully, nasunod ng players yung game plan. Mahirap kasi ngayon, puro (high) quality ang mga team. Kailangan maging consistent kami,” said Petron coach Shaq Delos Santos.

The Blaze Spikers overpowered the HD Spikers on attacks, 58-47, while exposing Cignal’s weak floor defense by firing 10 service aces.

Veteran spiker Jovelyn Gonzaga posted 16 points while import Beth Carey added 14 points, but they were not enough to steer Cignal to victory. (Kristel Satumbaga)

