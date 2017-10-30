Power of prayer

BELIEVER – Yes, director-writer-mentor Joey Reyes believes in the power of prayer. On the set of “Spirit of the Glass 2: The Haunted,” Joey led the cast and staff in praying so they could shoot without hassle.



You see,in a room in an old house where some of the scenes of the film were being shot, things were going awry. Direk Joey always felt his tummy often bothering him. Also, the camera and other equipment were often malfunctioning. The air there was somewhat “mabigat.”

They learned that an old woman died of stomach cancer in that room.

Joey knew and felt that prayer was needed. True enough after they prayed, the shoot went on smoothly.

EDUCATION – It’s not surprising that direk Joey is a believer. After all, he was educated in Catholic schools: Letran (elementary and high school) and La Salle (college).

Of course, he also studied in the US for his MA, Indiana University.

NOT A SEQUEL – Some 10 years ago, Joey directed the first “Spirit of the Glass,” but he hastened to add the current version (opening Nov. 1) is not a sequel.

The story and stars are completely different. It stars Cristine Reyes, Janine Gutierrez, Daniel Matsunaga, Benjamin Alves, Ashley Ortega, and Enrico Cuenca.

Introducing is Bb. Pilipinas-Universe 2016 Maxine Medina.

Yes, Joey advised them to pray so that “The Spirit of the Glass” won’t haunt and harm them.

“Spirit of the Glass 2: The Haunted” is produced by OctoArts and T-Rex Entertainment.

