Tigresses clobber UP five

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Games Saturday (Blue Eagle gym)

9 a.m. – UP vs NU

11 a.m. – Ateneo vs Adamson

Bets Peñaflor returned from a one-game suspension and led University of Santo Tomas past University of the Philippines, 78-63, in the UAAP Season 80 women’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.



Peñaflor pumped in a near double-double performance of 15 points and nine rebounds to help the Tigresses rack up their 10th win in 11 matches, moving half-a-game ahead of idle University of the East Lady Warriors for the remaining twice-to-beat bonus.

Tata Jerez and Tin Capilit combined for 23 points off the bench while veteran Sai Larosa collected nine points and 11 rebounds for UST.

“Again it’s not about winning,” she said, after the Lady Maroons pulled the closest at 57-66 off a Joy Cruz split early in the final period. “We have to be consistent in every department. I told them that we need to come up with a statement game.”

Meanwhile, Adamson kept itself in the hunt for the Final Four behind a 67-60 victory over La Salle.

Nathalia Prado proved too strong with 21 points and 19 rebounds while Jamie Alcoy added 15 points as the Lady Falcons improved their record to 5-7, just half-a-game behind idle Far Eastern University for the No. 4 spot.

“They’re doing their best every game,” said Adamson head coach John Kallos. “Even though La Salle was mounting a fightback, they stayed composed. They really want to go to the Final Four. Sana hanggang dulo, tuluy-tuloy na ito.”

Khate Castillo sizzled from beyond the arc with eight conversions and finished with 28 points but the Lady Archers still absorbed their ninth loss in 11 starts. The Fighting Maroons remained winless after 11 matches. (Jerome Lagunzad)

The Scores:

UST 78 – Penaflor 15, Jerez 13, Capilit 10, Larosa 9, Anies 9, Angeles 8, Portillo 6, Rivera 2, Aujero 2, Isanan 2, Valera 2, Gandalla 0, Magat 0, Sanggalang 0, Villar 0.

UP 63 – Ordoveza 20, Isip 10, Pesquera 9, Domingo 9, Rodas 8, Medina 5, Cruz 2, Esplana 0, Lapid 0, Ongsiako 0, Bascon 0, Tan 0.

Quarters: 16-10, 43-23, 64-52, 78-63.

ADAMSON 67 – Prado 21, Alcoy 15, Cabug 8, Cacho 6, Villanueva 5, Lacson 4, Razalo 4, Araja 2, Camacho 2, Rosario 0, Aciro 0, Ramillano 0, Tacitac 0.

LA SALLE 60 – Castillo 28, Figueroa 10, Paraiso 7, Torres 6, Dagdagan 4, Nunez 4, Del Campo 1, Jimenez 0, Javier 0, Vergara 0.

Quarters: 16-14, 34-26, 51-46, 67-60.

Related

comments