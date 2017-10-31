Bimbo can’t say no to Mrs. Bing Pimentel

READY TO – Bimbo Cerrudo was ready to retire from showbiz and all set to engage in the franchising business. He felt that he needed a less taxing and more lucrative work. But here came Mrs. Bing Pimentel’s offer that he reprised his role in the musical “Nasaan Si Hesus?” first staged some 20 yeasrs ago.With Bimbo himself playing one of the lead roles. And again written and directed by Nestor Torre.



Bimbo couln’t say no to Mrs. Pimentel, who wrote the music of “‘Nasaan Si Hesus?”.

And so come November 19, “Nasaan Si Hesus?” will be restaged at 7:30 p.m. at the CCP Little Theater, spreading hope and inspiration as it tackles through words and music today’s timely issues and problems.

The prolific Mrs. Pimentel, in collaboration with the gifted Nestor Torre, also came up with such relevant stage musicals as “Cory,” “Huwag Pumayag sa Dagdag-Bawas” “Pag-ibig sa Bayan,” and “Buhay Isang Awit.”

LOVE SONGS – At the presscon of “Nasaan Si Hesus?”, Bimbo Cerrudo was asked to sing and he graciously rendered a Tagalog love song, “Dahil sa ‘Yo.” He’s noted for love songs in, aside from Tagalog, English, Spanish, and Italian.

The consensus was “Sayang naman if Bimbo would no longer sing.” He explained that love songs he wouldn’t really give up completely. But taxing and time-consuming musicals like “Miss Saigon” and “ Flower Drum Song” were no longer in his agenda.

Well, good enough.

By the way, another member of the cast of “Nasaan Si Hesus?”, young Crystel Campos, sang a touching number from the musical, “Batang Lansangan.”

HOPING – Mrs. Pimentel is hoping that after the CCP show on November 19, others will also stage “Nasaan Si Hesus?”,

which isn’t that difficult to mount. Parties interested may get touch with her at 0977-8177934.

Proceeds of the CCP play will go to charitable, religious, and civic groups.

Mrs. Pimentel relates time and again that writing songs “comes naturally” to her. Music made her cope with tough times, especially during the Martial Law years when her husband, former Senate President Nene Pimentel, was jailed four times.

Well, she is richly rewarded for her sacrifices. Her son Koko, is current Senate President.

