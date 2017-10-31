Duterte confident Harry would be good spokesman

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

President Duterte is confident that Kabayan party-list Rep. Harry Roque would do a good job as new presidential spokesman.

In a press conference before leaving for a three-day visit to Japan Sunday, the President refused to reveal the reason for replacing Undersecretary Ernesto Abella but heaped praises on Roque’s competence to convey his message to the public.



“By the way, meet the new spokesman ng Malacañang, presidential spokesman. He will carry my word to the public and he’s very competent, able, lahat na,” Duterte said.

“It’s in the messaging, actually. We cannot speak the same words altogether but how he would convey that message from me would be most important. I trust that he’d be able to come up to the expectations,” he added.

Roque, who facilitated the President’s press conference in Davao, immediately thanked the Duterte for the “honor” to serve in government.

Roque, a human rights advocate and a lawyer, was recently appointed as the President’s spokesman, replacing Ernesto Abella who served for more than a year.

The President said it was a personal decision to replace Abella and refused to elaborate why. “The reason is my personal decision. I am not about to explain why I did it,” he said.

When asked if Abella will be appointed to another post, the President said: “I will answer you when he’s there.”

Abella appeared to have accepted his fate, saying he believes Roque will be “more than adequate” to perform the job as the President’s spokesman.

“It is clear that the President has very sure instincts and that PS Roque meets his expectations,” he said.

“I believe PSR will be more than adequate for the occasion and will deliver the right support needed for PRRD’s program of government.”

