Duterte prepared to face case over Marawi destruction

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

President Duterte is ready to face a class suit over the destruction of Marawi City following a five-month battle between troops and Islamic State-linked militants.

The President recognized the right of persons to sue the government but assured that he will take “full responsibility” for the consequences of his martial law declaration in Mindanao.



“I declared martial law to answer the challenges of the moment and I take full legal, criminal, and civil liability.

Ako ‘yun,” Duterte said in a press conference before departing for a three-day visit to Japan Sunday.

“I hold myself solely responsible for what happened, including what – the things that – the incidents there, the events that transpired. Sabi ko, I take full responsibility for all,” he added.

Several residents of Marawi were reportedly considering filing a class suit against the government for the deaths of civilians and destruction of the city following the five-month conflict.

The group reportedly wants to hold the President accountable for the devastation caused by the fighting. Thousands of families have been displaced from their homes while the city was left in ruins due to the terror siege that started last May 23.

The President, who recently declared the liberation of Marawi from terrorist influence, said it was “well within the rights” of these persons to pursue the case against the government.

“I agree with you that if you have a gripe, and you think that justice should be done,” Duterte said. “And if they think that the Philippine courts would be prejudiced or biased, they can always go to the International Criminal Court,” he added.

