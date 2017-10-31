Gerald’s next step: as film producer

By: Nestor Cuartero

GERALD WANTS TO PRODUCE FILM: Gerald Anderson said in a recent interview that a sequel to his film, AWOL, is being planned. He hopes to produce it himself.



The action-drama film took part in the recently held Pistang Pelikulang Pilipino.

Asked how he keeps himself fit and trim and healthy, the matinee idol turned serious actor pointed to his endorsement, vitamin C-enriched

CosmoCee. Since he made it a part of his daily regimen, he has not gotten sick the last three years, he proclaimed.

“I used to get sick, be hospitalized every year,’’ said Gerald.

The actor credited the good state of his health to regular exercise, vitamins and health supplements.

CosmoCee, a product of BARGN Pharmaceuticals, is the only vitamin C in the market formulated with Citrus Bioflavionoids, a known natural source of vitamin C. Because of its natural ingredients, CosmoCee is non-acidic, according to company founder Nino Bautista.

IBA IMAGE SA BIG SCREEN: On the big screen, Gerald wants to project a new image for himself. He prefers non-traditional roles, off-beat, out of the box.

On TV, he is understandably flexible. Such as at present, where he remains the romantic lead to constant partner Kim Chiu in ABS-CBN’s top-rating daily series “Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin.” The series reunites Gerald with Kim Chiu and Jake Cuenca, who were his co-stars in the mega hit series “Tayong Dalawa” in 2009.

A PASSION PROJECT: One of Gerald’s passion projects is the Gerald Anderson Foundation, which provides assistance to the Philippine Coast Guard K-9 Search and Rescue Unit. The foundation recently celebrated its first anniversary.

Aside from this, Gerald is also actively helping the Cottolengo Filipino, Inc. – an institution for children with special needs. He became close to the residents of the facility while working on TV series Budoy.

RIGID TRAINING: People are asking, how is Gerald able to do all these rigorous activities?

As a spirited triathlete for over a year now, he trains four hours every day every time he prepares for meets and competitions all over the world.

In the recently concluded Ironman in Cebu where he participated in the bike relay, his group “Team DeRosa” placed fourth overall. Among his many other athletic endeavors, Gerald has also participated in the Los Angeles 42K marathon last March.

An avid basketball fan, he played in the Star Magic All-Star Game for the “Blue Team,” which won against Daniel Padilla’s “Red Team.” Gerald scored an impressive 42 points, leading his team to victory.

HOW DOES GERALD DO IT: One can only wonder how one man is able to do all these and excel at the same time. “I think the key here is balance. Balance your time, balance your diet, and balance your exercise.

