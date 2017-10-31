‘Groufie’ aboard banca turns tragic

By FRANCIS T. WAKEFIELD, Nel B. Andrade

Eight people were killed after the motorized banca they were riding keeled over in the waters off Sitio Wawa, Barangay Libis, Binangonan, Rizal, Sunday afternoon.

Ricardo B. Jalad, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Executive Director and concurrent Civil Defense Administrator, identified the fatalities as Jean Wilfred Orteza, Fredirick Orteza, Rolino Pareno, Marylou B. Papa, Demaret Mendoza, Malou Gimena, Weldie Pareno and Jaiannah Jensine Pareno.



Jalad said the banca was on its way to the Dimatawaran fish pond in Sitio Wawa with 13 passengers on board when it capsized around 1:30 p.m.

Joint operatives from the Binangonan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Laguna de Bay, were able to fish all 13 passengers following a rescue operation, however, 8 were declared dead on arrival at the Margarito Duavit Hospital in Barangay Darangan in Binangonan.

The five survivors who were rushed to the Margarito Duavit Hospital-Rizal Provincial Hospital including the boat operator were initially identified as a certain Grace Pareno; Merlita Hominez; Gerson Decreto; 10-year-old Joash Pareno, and seven-year-old Maxine Orteza.

Hernandez said local rescuers reported that the boat could have tilted to its side as some of the passengers rushed to one side of the boat as they were having a group selfie.

Police said they were still awaiting the official investigation report of the Philippine Coast Guard on the incident as of presstime yesterday.

