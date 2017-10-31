Halloween observed today

By: Christina I. Hermoso

Anticipated by many, particularly children, Halloween in the Philippines is traditionally marked with parties and trick or treat activities for children.



Celebrated as a big event in many countries such as the United States, Ireland, Great Britain, and Canada, Halloween has long been associated by many with the underworld and the wearing of costumes and masks depicting the evil, superheroes, and even cartoon characters.

In the country, Halloween remains as a day of gatherings and parties. Old practices such as child-friendly activities like trick-or-treating and costume parties are traditionally held.

Children, mostly disguised as characters from the underworld, will make the rounds of commercial establishments like malls, restaurants, and hotels to ask for candies and other treats while chanting “trick or treat.”

Homeowners traditionally have candies ready for all the children who will knock on their doors.

Among elders, a number of old superstitious beliefs such as avoiding crossing paths with a black cat, walking under ladders, breaking mirrors, stepping on cracks on the streets, and spilling salt to avoid misfortunes and bad luck will, once again, come into play today, particularly in the provinces where these practices have remained well preserved.

