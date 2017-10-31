Janine Gutierrez stays with gma-7

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Ruel J. Mendoza

Tinapos na ni Janine Gutierrez ang issue ng network transfer dahil nanatiling Kapuso pa rin siya.

Noong nakaraang October 24 ay pumirma ng exclusive contract si Janine with GMA-7.

Malaki ang utang na loob ni Janine sa GMA-7 na siyang unang nagbigay ng break sa kanya noong pasukin niya ang showbiz noong 2012.



Kabilang sa mga naging projects niya ay mga teleserye na Makapiling kang Muli, Villa Quintana, More Than Words, Dangwa, Once Again, Legally Blind and Day Off.

“I’m very blessed and lucky to be signing again with GMA. Dito ako natuto at naalagaan talaga and I’m so thankful that I’ll be spending the next years with them again,” ngiti pa ni Janine.

Homegrown talent nga ng GMA-7 si Janine at magagandang projects lang ang inihahanda na nila rito for 2018.

Ayon kay GMA Senior Vice President for Entertainment TV Lilybeth G. Rasonable: “Syempre, masaya kami kasi si Janine is home-grown. I remember the first time she was brought to Entertainment TV by her mother Lotlot. Fresh out of college.

“So we took her in and we helped hone her craft and now she’s an award-winning actress and we’re very happy that she’s still with GMA and with GMA Artist Center. We’re very proud of what she has become after all these years.

Masaya si Leo Dominguez dahil magtutulungan sila ng GMA and GMA Artist Center para sa ikagaganda pa ng career ni Janine.

“I’m very happy that I’m co-managing Janine with the Artist Center. I’m happy that we’re renewing her contract with the Network that built her up. She’s going to do more projects here and we’re very excited because this is her home and this is where her showbiz career blossomed. We want Janine to reach new heights and achieve bigger things in the coming years.”

Related

comments