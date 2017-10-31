Manila wins

- Home
Jinggoy Valmayor scored a late winner as Meralco-Manila beat Kaya-Makati, 1-0, over the weekend to remain on top of the Philippines Football League at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.
Valmayor struck a header past Kaya goalkeeper Ref Cuaresma shortly before stoppage time, giving the Sparks a dramatic win that helped extend their lead over their Makati counterparts to four points.
Meralco improved to 51 points after 24 matches while Kaya remained at 47 points with one game to play in the eliminations.
Ceres-Negros rebounded from a tough midweek loss by clobbering JPV-Marikina, 5-0, at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City.
Bienvenido Maranon had two goals while Fernando Rodriguez and OJ Porteria also scored for the Busmen, who rebounded from a 2-0 defeat to Stallion-Laguna in Biñan to pull within two of Kaya for second with 45 points through 21 matches.