P25-M smuggled goods seized

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Betheena Kae

Shipments of various smuggled goods worth over P25 million from four Asian countries were recently intercepted at the Manila International Container Port (MICP), Bureau of Customs (BoC) said yesterday.



During inspection of the containers, several agricultural products, liquors, auto and aircraft parts, and other general merchandise were uncovered, Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña said.

Eleven shipments were held at the port for misdeclaration and lack of required import permits, MICP District Collector lawyer Ruby Alameda bared.

The seized goods came from China, Vietnam, Singapore, and Guam, Alameda added.

After the forfeiture proceedings, the general merchandise, fabrics and the auto parts would be auctioned to the public to indemnify the government of the duties and taxes due on the shipment.

The shipments containing onions, pears, and carrots, on the other hand, would be destroyed in compliance with the provision in the CMTA.

Related

comments