PH, Japan enter golden age of strategic partnership

By: Argyll Geducos

TOKYO, Japan – The Philippines and Japan are now entering a “golden age of strategic partnership” after the world super power pledged to extend “maximum support” for the rehabilitation of the war-torn city of Marawi City.

This was disclosed by Duterte after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Kantei, or the Prime Minister’s office here, Monday evening.



The President said in a joint press conference with Abe that the Japanese leader had a full understanding of the challenges the Philippines faced while Marawi City was under siege by the Daesh-inspired terrorists.

“(Abe) conveyed ready support for our efforts to address the problem of terrorism and violent extremism. And, he offered timely assistance for the affected communities and residents,” Duterte said.

The President said it was only right that he travelled to Japan for his first official visit after addressing the threat of terrorism in Marawi City. He also thanked Japan for its continuing efforts in bringing peace in Mindanao.

“It is, therefore, fitting and proper, that after the liberation of Marawi City from the grip of Maute terrorists, my first official visit overseas takes place in Japan – a true friend which has stood squarely behind the Philippines in my country’s onward advance [to] greater peace, progress and prosperity,” Duterte said.

“I thanked Japan for its full support for our efforts to bring just and lasting peace in Mindanao. Apart from its involvement in the peace process, Japan is already on the ground as we proceed with reconstructing Marawi and rebuilding the lives of those affected,” he added.

“Our commitment and resolve show the desire to further expand cooperative ties. I dare say that, considering what we have accomplished and achieved, the Philippines and Japan are building a golden age [for] our Strategic Partnership,” he continued.

