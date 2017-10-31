PNP on highest alert for ‘Undas’

By: Aaron B. Recuenco

Police nationwide have been placed under the highest alert status for All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

Director General Ronald M. dela Rosa, chief of the Philippine National Police, has directed all regional directors to intensify the monitoring of all commercial establishments and other soft targets.



“We have declared full alert status in all regions. So all of them are in full alert, on duty to conduct checkpoints in the cemetery,” said Dela Rosa.

The PNP chief said they have not monitored any threat for All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations meeting next month.

Dela Rosa said they would not take everything lightly as he vowed to intensify intelligence gathering and police visibility.

“We are encouraging the public to be vigilant always to address threat of terrorism, we need to cooperate. If observe suspicious things or persons, report them immediately to the authorities,” said Dela Rosa.

