Suspect in boy’s slay arrested

By: Alexandria San Juan

One of the two motorcycle-riding gunmen who shot dead a 16-year-old boy in Quezon City last week was arrested and is now facing robbery charges.

Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, QCPD director, said Felix Dalmacio, also known as Eric, 30, is one of the suspects in the killing of Grade 10 student Kevin Reantaso on the night of October 25.



According to Talipapa Police Station (PS-3) commander Supt. Danilo Mendoza, Reantaso was killed while on his way home along with his two friends from a birthday party along Babuyan Alley on General Avenue in Barangay Bahay Toro around 7:30 p.m..

Police learned that Reantaso was fixing his shoelace when Dalmacio and his cohort arrived onboard a motorcycle and stopped in front of the boy.

Eleazar said Dalmacio, who was driving the motorcycle and armed with a handgun, alighted to steal the boy’s phone.

Upon seeing the armed Dalmacio, Reantaso ran away out of fear, but he was chased and repeatedly shot by the suspect, killing him on the spot.

With help of a witness, police arrested Dalmacio while in possession of a .38-caliber revolver on Tandang Sora Ave. on Sunday afternoon.

