Ateneo sticking with Tai

By Jerome Lagunzad

Thai coach Anusorn “Tai” Bundit is here to stay at the Ateneo Lady Eagles’ camp.

Thus said Ateneo president Fr. Jett Villarin, SJ, on Monday night, putting to rest any speculations that Bundit won’t be at the helm when the Lady Eagles set out for another title quest in the UAAP Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament in February.



“I would like to inform everyone that coach Tai is still with the team,” said Villarin through his post on his personal Facebook account, just hours after stepping in to help Bundit and the team management clear the air over what was earlier reported a stunning fallout.

Bundit, who steered the Lady Eagles to back-to-back UAAP crowns including an impressive 16-0 sweep in 2015, hogged the headlines over the weekend when he was reportedly given the pink slip by Ateneo athletic director Em Fernandez right after conducting the team’s training session last Friday.

“‘Okay, today (Friday) is your last day. (On) Monday, don’t train anymore,’” was the strong message given by Fernandez that left Bundit stunned no end, according to Lady Eagles’ long-time benefactor Tony Boy Liao.

“Nagulat talaga siya (Bundit). Hindi niya rin matanong kung bakit kasi nga dahil sa communication barrier,” added Liao. “Sabi niya (Bundit), ‘Okay, kung ‘yan ang gusto niya, I will not go to the training anymore on Monday.’”

While Bundit is seen as the driving force behind the success of the Lady Eagles’ volleyball program underscored by repeated trips to the UAAP finals in the last four years, some players are crying foul over the Thai mentor’s “Spartan-like” training.

