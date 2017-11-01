‘Citizen Jake’ not entering MMFF

By: Nestor Cuartero

CITIZEN JAKE NOT IN THE RUNNING: Heard that the much awaited Mike de Leon film, “Citizen Jake,” is not among those being considered as one of four remaining entries to the Metro Manila Film Festival in December.



De Leon didn’t submit a copy of his film to the MMFF screening committee which set the deadline to Oct. 30.

The reclusive director has been quoted time and again that he wasn’t interested in entering his comeback film to the filmfest. He meant what he said.

“Citizen Jake” is said to be a socio-political commentary on contemporay Philippine life as told from the point of view of a reporter, played by real-life journalist Atom Araullo.

MMFF UPDATE: The first four confirmed entries to the MMFF had been announced recently. Their acceptance was based on the submitted script.

They are: “Ang Panday”, topbilled and directed by Coco Martin.

“Almost is Not Enough” (Jennylyn Mercado, Derek Ramsay), “The Revengers” (Vice Ganda, Daniel Padilla, Pia Wurtzbach), and “Meant to Beh” (Vic Sotto-Dawn Zulueta, and all-star cast).

MMFF will announce the last four official entries (based on finished film on Nov. 17. Competing heavily for the final four are Siargao (Jericho Rosales-Erich Gonzales), Deadma Walking (Joross Gamboa-Edgar Allan Guzman), Larawan (Rachel Alejandro, Joanna Ampil, Celeste Legaspi), My Fairy Tale (Janella Salvador, Elmo Magalona), and several other potential entries.

