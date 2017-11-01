Mom still grieves over death of Marawi hero

By EMILY BUGARIN

It’s been more than four months now since First Lieutenant John Frederick “Jeff” Savellano died along with 12 fellow Marines in Marawi City, but the pain of losing him still lingers in the heart of his family, most especially his mother.



“The most painful feeling is to see your child’s name inscribed on a tombstone, said Mercy Savellano, mother of the “Marawi Hero”.

The family is visiting Jeff or “Borgy” at Libingan ng mga Bayani today to pray and celebrate the life of the clan’s “pride.”

Mercy could not contain her grief as she remembered last year’s All Saints’ Day when the usual “jolly” Jeff was with them physically, joining other members of the clan in the annual visit to their lola’s grave in San Pedro, Laguna.

Losing a good son. she said, is so hard to accept, even if the people revered him as a “Hero of Marawi”.

“Paano ba ang hindi masaktan dahil ang anak mo ay namatay na isang bayani? Paano ba ang maging masaya dahil ang anak mo ay isang bayani? Yan ang lagi kong tanong sa sarili,” Mercy said during an interview.

She said the benefits they received from the government and the enormous tributes and recognitions accorded to her son by various institutions somehow served as consolations, but these are also piercing her heart.

“Masakit kapag naiisip ko eto ang kapalit ng buhay ng anak ko. Ano ba ang mensahe ni God bakit maagang kinuha sa amin si Jeff?,” said Mercy whose family has been an active member of the Couples For Christ community.

The mother recalled that she almost fainted when President Duterte handed her the “Kalasag Medal” for her son during National Heroes Day rites at the Libingan ng Mga Bayani.

Mercy said the idea of Jeff’s early death in battle did not come to the mind of the Savellano family when he, then commander of the 37th Marine Company, Marine Battalion Landing Team 7, and his team left Manila for the Marawi mission because they strongly believed in his capability and expertise as a military officer.

“Alam ko babalik ang anak kong buhay dahil magaling, matapang at intelligent siya,” she shared.

Testament to 1Lt. Savellano’s mettle and integrity was when he led his team in recovering P52.2 million in cash and P27 million worth of checks from a house that the terrorists used as a machine-gun post in Marawi on June 5.

Mercy believes that Jeff himself did not see his death coming after the team’s major achievement in Marawi.

He had texted his siblings, saying he was looking forward to a family bonding upon his return from war. He even wanted to catch up with the movie “Wonder Woman”, according to Mercy.

But shock came to the family on the night of June 9 when they were informed that 1Lt Savellano died along with his men during a 14-hour intense battle with the rebels in Marawi.

She initially refused to believe the news because earlier that day, Jeff had texted her, saying “Don’t Worry Mama, I’m okay.”

Mercy later learned that Jeff and his men were hit by the rebels’ bomb while trying to rescue 10 soldiers trapped in a burning building.

The severely wounded Jeff was the last Marine to be extracted from the encounter site. He was seen biting his hand which, Mercy said, was an indication that her son, who was also a licensed nurse, was fighting for his life. “Ibig sabihin may willingness pa siyang mabuhay kahit na sugatan,” she said.

Mercy added she begged off from hearing further the complete details of her son’s final hours. “Ayokong malaman kung paano namatay ang anak ko. Gusto kong isipin na nasa operation lang siya.”

When Jeff first informed her about the recovered money, she told him not to do anything that would tarnish his military career. Jeff, in turn, replied, telling her that doing the right thing is not just about his career but it spells his whole being.

“Buong pagkatao ko ang nakasalalay dito Ma,” Jeff told his mother.

The money was completely intact when Jeff’s team turned over it to their battalion commander, an act that has changed the public perception on Filipino soldiers.

“Nang dumalaw kami ni Fred sa kampo, sinasabi ng mga Marines sa amin ‘nagpapasalamat kami kay Sir Jeff dahil itinaas niya ang kasundaluhan sa mata ng mga tao’,” she said.

Jeff himself was proud of his team’s achievement.

On his Facebook page, Jeff wrote, “Thank you lord for not letting me and our platoon be blinded by the sight of money! The LORD is truly our refuge and our strength. Hurra marines!..My mom and dad guided me well and i thank the.lord for surrounding me with good people and best warfighters during this operation. Hurrah.”

On June 17, a hero’s burial was accorded to Jeff, who, according to his mother, initially planned to pursue priesthood before he decided to enter the military which he had served with utmost dedication for seven years.

“Sana huwag malimutan ng tao ang ginawa nina Jeff” she said.

Today, the Savellano family is asking the public to pray for the eternal repose of the souls of Jeff and all other fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives to liberate Marawi City from the terrorists.

