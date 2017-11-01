  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Motorcycle mishap claims 3

    November 1, 2017

    By DANNY J. ESTACIO

    MACALELON, Quezon – Three people died in an incident involving a speeding motorcycle at the Bondoc Peninsula highway at Barangay Taguin, Monday evening.

    Senior Inspector Jun Bolilo, Macalelon police chief identified the fatalities as Medardo Valdez, 21, Jun-Jun Tan, 36, and Jerry Pereyra, 50.

    Wounded in the same incident was Lolito Quintana, 17.

    Investigations showed Valdez was driving in high speed along the highway around 8 p.m. when he struck several pedestrians.

    Authorities said Valdez and Quintana came from a drinking spree and was heading home prior to the incident.

