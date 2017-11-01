Motorcycle mishap claims 3

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
By DANNY J. ESTACIO
MACALELON, Quezon – Three people died in an incident involving a speeding motorcycle at the Bondoc Peninsula highway at Barangay Taguin, Monday evening.
Senior Inspector Jun Bolilo, Macalelon police chief identified the fatalities as Medardo Valdez, 21, Jun-Jun Tan, 36, and Jerry Pereyra, 50.
Wounded in the same incident was Lolito Quintana, 17.
Investigations showed Valdez was driving in high speed along the highway around 8 p.m. when he struck several pedestrians.
Authorities said Valdez and Quintana came from a drinking spree and was heading home prior to the incident.