Motorcycle mishap claims 3

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By DANNY J. ESTACIO

MACALELON, Quezon – Three people died in an incident involving a speeding motorcycle at the Bondoc Peninsula highway at Barangay Taguin, Monday evening.



Senior Inspector Jun Bolilo, Macalelon police chief identified the fatalities as Medardo Valdez, 21, Jun-Jun Tan, 36, and Jerry Pereyra, 50.

Wounded in the same incident was Lolito Quintana, 17.

Investigations showed Valdez was driving in high speed along the highway around 8 p.m. when he struck several pedestrians.

Authorities said Valdez and Quintana came from a drinking spree and was heading home prior to the incident.

Related

comments