Police bare new suspects in Grab driver’s slay

By: Martin A. Sadongdong

Four new persons-of-interest in the killing of Grab driver Gerardo Maquidato Jr. emerged yesterday, according to a police officer.

This developed as the three persons-of-interest earlier investigated had nothing to do with the victim’s death, according to Superintendent Gene Licud, Pasay police’s assistant chief of police for operations (ACOPO).



Licud said they went to the addresses of the first batch of persons-of-interests, a group of aircon technicians, who booked Maquidato on the day he died. They eventually reached their destination on Doña Noneng Street for work.

“After natin sila ma-trace, ‘yung isa from Batangas pa and ‘yung dalawa from Makati, so dinala namin sila dito sa headquarters and iyon nga, nag-negative. We found a copy of a CCTV footage na nakitang bumaba sila sa destination and umalis ‘yung Grab driver,” Licud said.

The new batch of persons-of-interest, Licud said, had cancelled all of their transactions with Maquidato.

“We have four new persons-of-interest involving three cancelled transactions so medyo maganda ang ating duda. After ng tatlong aircon technicians, ‘yun ang sumunod na transactions but they all cancelled,” he explained.

