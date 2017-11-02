Arum says Pacquiao has no time to train

2 SHARES Share Tweet

Top Rank is more than willing to bring Manny Pacquiao back into the spotlight provided that the Filipino legend commits to a fight.



Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum told the Bulletin-Tempo yesterday from his homebase in Las Vegas that efforts to reach out have proven unsuccessful the last couple of months.

“I think he hasn’t found the time to train for a fight,” Arum said when asked whether both parties have discussed what’s on the horizon in 2018 for the fighting senator.

Last time Pacquiao fought in early-July, the eight-division champion found himself in a rough-and-tumble affair with Australian Jeff Horn in Brisbane.

Ringsiders thought a rematch was in place for Nov. 12 but Pacquiao withdrew owing to his hectic Senate schedule.

“I think he hasn’t made up his mind (whether to fight or retire),” said Arum, who turns 86 on Dec. 8.

Pacquiao, who will turn 39 on Dec. 17, has yet to address the issue of retirement although his prolonged silence on the issue of a comeback can’t help but suggest that it could be an option.

Still, Arum, who first promoted Pacquiao in 2001 but became his exclusive more than a decade ago, doesn’t feel like forcing the issue even though Top Rank will have something special if and when the punching lawmaker decides he will enter the ring again.

“I will have something for him if he decides to fight again but I won’t force him (to fight),” said Arum.

“I don’t have any updates regarding Manny and I haven’t even spoken to (Pacquiao adviser) Michael (Koncz) in a month,” said Arum. “He (Koncz) disappeared.”

But Arum feels that there’s simply too much on Pacquiao’s plate that he believes the skies will clear up before the end of the year.

“Maybe after his birthday, we’ll know,” said Arum.

Related

comments