Cambodia to host Miss Global 2017 beauty pageant

Cambodia, a country located in the southern portion of the Indochina Peninsula in Southeast Asia, will host the Miss Global 2017 international beauty pageant at the Koh Pich Performance Art Theater on Nov. 18.



Some 40 candidates are set to compete in the fifth edition of the international contest which encourages contestants to express their individuality with poise, grace, and wits.

“Being the winner of Miss Global, a beauty and cultural pageant, is being a sponsor of goodwill, a trendsetter for leadership, and an ambassador for beauty and cultural diversity,” organizers said.

Although the reign of Miss Global is a year long, this remarkable Queen will travel throughout the world to participate in charitable fundraisers while promoting the beauty, intelligence, and charm of women throughout the world.

She will have a once in a life time opportunity to gain innumerable contacts, lifelong friendship, and endless support from diverse communities that will advance her status beyond imaginable outlooks, the pageant’s website said.

Mary Ann Mungcal, of Pampanga, will represent the Philippines in the international pageant.

Asked to whom she would dedicate her stint to the pageant, Mungcal: “Of course, it’s for the Philippines.”

Mungcal said that is excited to meet the other contestants in the pageant and promote the country to them.

“Our country has so much to offer these days. hope they can visit our country real soon. It still is more fun in the Philippines,” said Mungcal, during press send-off held at a hotel in Makati City last Sunday.

