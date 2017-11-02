Ina Raymundo: ‘So what kung malaki ang puson ko?’

2 SHARES Share Tweet

Actress Ina Raymundo has called on netizens to stop body-shaming, saying that it is not good and unfair.

“I’m a mom of five OK lang na lumalaki yung puson ko. No one (has the right to body-shame). It’s unfair. I hope it’s a lesson learned for her. That you shouldn’t do that. Think before you click kasi body shaming is not good,” said Raymundo during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.



Raymundo made the comment after a netizen called out her attention after she posted a video and said that her lower abdomen (puson) does not look good at all.

“Pinost ko talaga yan may puson ako. Pero since gusto ko yung damit ko, fusto ko acknowledge yung ibang tao, pinost ko, sayang naman kung hindi dahil lang sa malaki ang puson ko.

“So para sa akin, I don’t care kung malaki ang puson ko. So? Hindi ko sya ipo-photo shop. Paano ba mag photo shop ng video? Hindi ko alam. Mahirap.

“So pinost ko s’ya tapos biglang amg daming nag comment. Are you pregnant? Syempre kailangan kong i-clarify yun. So klina-rify ko agad, ‘Hey guys, I’m not pregnant. I didn’t work out since Tuesday. Para alam nila na four days na akong walang workout kaya lumaki ang puson ko. At s’yempre napa-extra rice ako.’

“Tapos meron pa rin s’yang ganun. ‘Ang laki ng puson mo! So sabi ko sa kanya, ‘ano ngayon?’ Akala ng netizen galit ako. Hindi ako galit. Tinanong ko lang sya, ‘so ano ngayon kung malaki ang puson ko?’

“Sabi nya ‘alam mo maganda ka naman pero malaki lang talaga. So pinipilit pa rin n’ya. Sabi ko ‘wow ang flat siguro ng tummy mo! Let me see. So chineck ko yung profile picture n’ya. Sabi ko, ‘I saw your profile pic, sabi ko, #angperfectmo.’

“Sabi nya ‘If you have to post something, you have to be prepared. Pero sabi nya muna, ‘No one’s perfect. Sabi ko ‘Oh I’m having a blast.’

“OK. Yun naman pala, no one’s perfect so why were you body-shaming me? But I think nabasa ko na nag sorry s’ya. I appreciate it. Para sa akin inexplain ko na nga sabi ko so what na nga?

Raymundo, who appears in the movie “The Ghost Bride,” said that this wasn’t the first time that a netizen body-shamed her.

“Nangyari na ‘yan before yung sa armpits naman. In fairness naman, mas favor sa akin yung mga netizens kasi nga may point ka nga naman, body-shaming yun eh,” said Raymundo.

Related

comments