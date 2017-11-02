Lions prepping for Stags showdown

- Home
San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez is not dwelling on the past nor contemplating on the future as they prepare for their stepladder semis against the San Sebastian Stags.
Fernandez said they are now focusing on ways on how to boost their energy and mental toughness in time for their crucial duel with the Stags on Tuesday.
“I told the boys not look at the Finals. We still have a job at hand, which is to win the semifinals,” said Fernandez.
The defending champion Red Lions need to hurdle the Stags if they are to advance to the finals for the 12th straight time. They won five straight championship since the 2010-11 season before the Letran Knights ended their reign two years ago.
But since they ended No. 2 behind the red-hot Lyceum Pirates at the end of the double-round semis, they are now facing a Herculean task of beating the Pirates thrice to retain the title they won at the expense of the Arellano University Chiefs last season.
The Pirates gained that advantage after completing a historic 18-game sweep of the elims, including two against the Lions.
Their latest win was a controversial a 107-105 double overtime decision last Oct. 19.
But Fernandez said past is past.
“We actually didn’t lose anything. We just lost the twice-to-beat advantage,” said Fernandez with optimism. “We’re just took a bye and waiting for a knockout match.”
The Stags earned the right to meet the Lions following an 85-73 win last Oct. 27.
Fernandez said should they should learn from their mistakes and move on especially at this stage.
“We’ll be ready,” said Fernandez.
