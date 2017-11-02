Remembering dead stars

ON AND OFFCAM – The stars referred to in this column are those on and offcam.

Let’s start with great star builders: producer Dr. Jose R. Perez, director Lino Brocka, Master Showman German Moreno, and Douglas Quijano (journalist, idealman, friend to all).



Scriptwriter Jake Tordesillas, TV producer-director Randy Rufino, director- scriptwriter Maning Borlaza, cinema pillar Atty. Espiridion Laxa.

Directors Mario O’ Hara, Marilou Diaz Abaya , Danny Zialcita, Celso Ad. Castillo, and as noted yesterday, Gil Portes.

Kundiman King Ric Manrique Jr.

Sampaguita Matriarch Mama Nene Vera Perez.

Today’s Highspeed is a sequel of sorts to yesterday’s “Dearly Departed,” marking All Saints Day and All Souls Day.

IN ANOTHER WORLD – Stars shining in another world are fondly remembered.

The great Fernando Poe Jr. and Rudy Fernandez.

Nida Blanca, Charito Solis, Rita Gomez, Norma Vales, Lolita Rodriguez, Rosa del Rosario, Norma Blancaflor, Rebecca Gonzales, Rebecca del Rio, Bella Flores, Loretta Marquez, Zeny Zabala, Carmen Rosales, Paraluman, Liezl Martinez, Inday Badiday, Helen Vela, Alicia Vergel.

Bobby Vasquez, Luis Gonzales, Ric Rodrigo, Armando Goyena, Eddie Arenas, Dindo Fernando, Eddie Rodriguez, Ramil Rodriguez, Tito Galla, Fred Montilla, Cesar Ramirez, Eddie Fernandez, Ace Vergel, Edgar Salcedo, Mark Gil, Ike Lozada, Pepe Pimentel, Bobby Ledesma.

Gone too soon are Julie Vega, Rico Yan, AJ Perez.

More as they come to mind:

Mary Prieto (Yolanda Marquez onscreen). Elvira Manahan, Amado Cortez, Chona Recto- Kasten, Fe Dolor-Serrano, Julie Mendoza, Alexis Edralin, Conching Rosal, Rey Almira, Constancio Cadelina, Oskar D’Zalameda, the tragic Ma. Teresa Carlson, Rolando Tinio, Joe Taruc, Beth Celis, Maria Kalaw-Katigbak, Edith Nakpil-Rabat, Imelda Ongsiako-Cojuangco, Erlinda Azcuna, Dely Magpayo.

