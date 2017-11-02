The judgment of the nations

2 SHARES Share Tweet

Gospel reading: Mt 25:31-46

Jesus said to his disciples: “When the Son of Man comes in his glory, and all the angels with him, he will sit upon his glorious throne, and all the nations will be assembled before him. And he will separate them one from another, as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats. He will place the sheep on his right and the goats on his left. Then the king will say to those on his right, ‘Come, you who are blessed by my Father.



Inherit the Kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world. For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, a stranger and you welcomed me, naked and you clothed me, ill and you cared for me, in prison and you visited me.’ Then the righteous will answer him and say, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you drink? When did we see you a stranger and welcome you, or naked and clothe you? When did we see you ill or in prison, and visit you?’ And the king will say to them in reply, ‘Amen, I say to you, whatever you did for one of these least brothers of mine, you did for me.’… And these will go off… to eternal life.”

REFLECTION

Whatever you did for one of these least brothers of mine

I have often sat as a judge at a singing or declamation contest. We are given forms where the criteria are identified clearly. Well, at the end of time, the criteria for judging are simple: the simple deeds of mercy that we have done or failed to do. Simple deeds are real actions that touch the heart, reach out to others, offer hope, and warm people. They give time, attention, and consolation. They embrace and fill people up. Simple deeds are not material gifts or offerings. They are the persons giving of themselves and their heart.

We remember our departed loved ones not so much because of their worldly accomplishments, but because of their simple deeds of care and concrete acts of kindness that have touched our lives. Love is not love, they say, until you give it away. And the best giveaways are not wrapped presents or money or things. The real gifts are time, care,

attention, help, assurance, support, and friendship – all simple deeds of love that we remember of our beloved departed.

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord,” ST PAULS, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

Related

comments